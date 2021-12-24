UN experts call for urgent action to prevent impending humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan

UN human rights experts* today called on the international community to take urgent steps to clear the way for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan in order to prevent an impending humanitarian catastrophe from unfolding there this winter.

The call came one day after the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2615, which exempts humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic needs from sanctions imposed on the Taliban in 2015.

"The implementation of the current sanctions regime has been impeding the functioning and maintenance of infrastructure that is essential to ensure the population's survival, and they are denying Afghans' access to life-saving assistance despite the increasing needs related to the crisis," the experts said.

"We are gravely concerned about the impact that the financial and humanitarian crisis have had on groups in situations of heightened vulnerability within the Afghan population, particularly women, children, minorities and female headed households."

With winter approaching, an estimated 22 million Afghans are at risk of acute hunger and starvation, unless humanitarian assistance is significantly scaled up and promptly delivered. This adversely affects the enjoyment of human rights, including the right to health, food and life.

Over the last several weeks, funds required to pay for essential services such as fuel and electricity have run out, making it arduous for Afghans to reach hospitals and access health care. Electricity shortages have prevented health facilities from providing basic services, including clean water. The crisis has also impeded access to the internet and online resources, affecting other human rights.

The experts said women are particularly vulnerable because of their inability to independently earn income due to a general ban on women working outside their homes.

"Irrespective of the humanitarian exemptions that have been approved, States should take all measures necessary to prevent and minimise any possibility of over-compliance from banks and private businesses in accordance with the due diligence rule and refrain from imposing unilateral sanctions beyond authorization of the UN Security Council," the experts said.

The experts noted that general compliance with sanctions by international financial institutions and national banks has intensified liquidity problems and created a currency shortage. As a result, both the formal and informal economies are being severely and negatively impacted. This is particularly serious for Afghanistan, where 75% of public spending depends on aid.

"All humanitarian exemptions should be made simple and effective," the experts said. "All measures should be taken to ensure the safety of humanitarian personnel and their access to the affected population. Restrictions on the participation of Afghan female staff in humanitarian response efforts that were in place in some provinces should be lifted."