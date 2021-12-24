ATM carrying Rs 8L stolen in UP's Agra

A private bank automated teller machine (ATM) carrying Rs 8.20 lakh was stolen under Tajganj police station limits on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

According to sources, the ATM kiosk was located just 400 metres away from a post post in Kalal Kheria area.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar Singh told reporters on Friday that the incident took place around 2.45 am and that four teams have been constituted to nab the accused.

Singh said his teams have received clues from CCTV footage. PTO COR CJ CJ

