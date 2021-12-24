Left Menu

Girl found dead in Rajasthan's Bundi; rape, murder suspected

Bloodstained body of a girl with fatal injuries on her neck and head was recovered from a forest in Bundi district, police said on Friday.Two people, including a minor, have been arrested, Bundi Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav told PTI. On their return in the evening, the two girls told the victims parents that she had stopped in between to relieve herself.

PTI | Bundi | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:22 IST
Girl found dead in Rajasthan's Bundi; rape, murder suspected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bloodstained body of a girl with fatal injuries on her neck and head was recovered from a forest in Bundi district, police said on Friday.

Two people, including a minor, have been arrested, Bundi Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav told PTI. He said the involvement of a third accused cannot be ruled out.

The 15-year-old tribal girl, with two of her friends, had taken out their goats for grazing on Thursday afternoon. On their return in the evening, the two girls told the victim's parents that she had stopped in between to relieve herself. However, as she did not return for long, they moved ahead. The girl's parents and relatives then launched a search, only to find her naked body, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the girl was raped and then killed, a police officer said.

The two accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 376(rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The girl's body has been handed over to her family members after postmortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021