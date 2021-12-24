Left Menu

Pune wrestler shot, dead

A wrestler, identified as Nagesh Karale, was shot dead by four men in Shel Pimpalgaon village near Chakan in Pune district.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:27 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
A wrestler, identified as Nagesh Karale, was shot dead by four men in Shel Pimpalgaon village near Chakan in Pune district. As per information, Karale had gone to attend a meeting regarding a land deal. While returning from the meeting, four people fired upon him multiple times after surrounding his car, leading to his instant death.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday. Following the incident, Chakan police registered a case against the four unidentified accused. According to the primary information accessed by the police, they suspect a case of an old dispute. Further investigating is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

