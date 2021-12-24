Ludhiana court blast: Deceased believed to be handler of bomb

The person who died in the Ludhiana court blast yesterday is believed to have had brought explosives to the District Court Complex, police said on Friday. "The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm, yesterday (Dec 23)... Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, told ANI.

The blast in the court left six others injured, the state government said. An FIR was registered on Thursday in the case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

