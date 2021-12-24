Mumbai:- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 570 / 630 GINGER BLEACHED - GINGER UNBLEACHED 170 COPRA OFFICE ALAPPUZHA 11000 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 10800 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 21200 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 15500 COCHIN COCONUT OIL -------- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 2100 T.P ----------------------------

