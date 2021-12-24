Ludhiana blast: Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Som Prakash visit District court premises

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash, and others reached District Courts Complex, Ludhiana to take stock of the situation after the blast on December 23 that killed one and injured two others. They also met Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and other senior police officials.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. "One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)