CRPF officer found dead in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 24-12-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A CRPF officer, who had suspectedly suffered a heart attack, was found dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said that Central Reserve Police Force Sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh Yadav, who suffered from low blood pressure, was found dead in Dagra picket under Nawabazar police station.

Yadav, who hailed from Rajasthan, was in the 134th battalion of the CRPF and was deployed for anti-Naxal operations, the SP said.

The CRPF SI had gone to sleep after having his dinner on Thursday night, and when he did not wake up on Friday morning, his fellow jawans took him to Chhatarpur Sub-divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Sinha said. Though the cause of death seems to be a heart attack, it can only be ascertained after post-mortem examination, the police officer added.

