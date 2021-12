China's commerce ministry calls U.S. Xinjiang ban 'economic bullying'

China's commerce ministry said on Friday it expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to a U.S. ban on imports from the Xinjiang region.

The ministry described the action by the United States as "economic bullying", state news agency Xinhua reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation that bans imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor. China dismisses accusations of abuses in Xinjiang.

