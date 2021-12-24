Man shot dead in Chakan area of Pune district

A 36-year-old man was shot dead by four assailants in Chakan area of Pune district, police said on Friday.

Nagesh Karale, a wrestler by profession, was shot multiple times at Shel Pimpalgaon on Thursday night and died on the spot, said an official.

''It seems the attack was the fallout of previous enmity between the suspects and the deceased,'' said Manchak Ippar, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

The four assailants have been identified and a manhunt has been launched for them, he said.

A CCTV footage of the incident also went viral.

It showed the assailants attacking Karale who was sitting in his car and opening fire before fleeing.

