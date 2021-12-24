Left Menu

J-K: Budgam Police arrests 2 Lashkar terror associates

Budgam Police, along with the 50 Rashtriya Rifles and 181 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested two terror associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tobia from Chadoora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:23 IST
J-K: Budgam Police arrests 2 Lashkar terror associates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Budgam Police, along with the 50 Rashtriya Rifles and 181 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested two terror associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tobia from Chadoora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the Jammu and Kashmir police press release, the arrested terror associates were identified as Imran Majeed and Aqib Amin from Magray Mohalla Mochwa of the Union Territory.

During the investigation, it surfaced that both the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing shelter and other logistics in Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other adjacent areas of the district. "An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal code(IPC) at Chadoora police station," the press note read.

Police have recovered incriminating material of LeT and explosive substance including two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 live AK-47 rounds from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021