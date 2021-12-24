Left Menu

Woman tries to end life near Maha Assembly complex, saved by security personnel

Rajlaxmi Pille has said a case was filed at Indira Nagar police station in Nashik but no headway was being made so she attempted this act to bring her plight to the notice of the state government, he said.

A 46-year-old woman tried to immolate herself in front of the Maharashtra Assembly complex, where the winter session is underway, in south Mumbai on Friday, but security personnel present there thwarted her bid, an official said.

The woman, identified as Rajlaxmi Pille from Nashik, poured petrol on herself at Usha Mehta Chowk around 12 noon but was overpowered by security personnel before she could light a match, he said.

She has told police her property developer husband Madhusudhan had constructed a factory structure for one person and loaned him some money, the official said.

''The man was now refusing to pay the money he owes Madhusudhan. Rajlaxmi Pille has said a case was filed at Indira Nagar police station in Nashik but no headway was being made so she attempted this act to bring her plight to the notice of the state government,'' he said. She has been brought to Marine Drive police station and the process of registering a attempt to murder case was underway, he added.

