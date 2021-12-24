Left Menu

Rise above politics, focus on governance: Captain Amarinder Singh tells Punjab CM amid rising COVID cases

Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the country, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asking him to rise above politics and to focus on governance.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:48 IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the country, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asking him to rise above politics and to focus on governance. He further said that if timely precautionary measures are not taken now, Channi will be held responsible for the spread of the third COVID wave in Punjab.

"Punjab Chief Minister must spare some time from his political propaganda and focus on governance. The rising number of Covid cases is a matter of grave concern. If timely precautionary measures are not taken now, he will be held responsible for the spread of the third COVID wave in Punjab," Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief said in a tweet. Punjab is witnessing a flurry of political activities in the countdown to the 2022 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has issued a new order under which government employees, who fail to provide their COVID-19 vaccination certificate, will not be paid their salary. The employees are required to upload the vaccination certificates on the Punjab government's job portal to get their salaries.

Amid rise in Omicron cases, the Punjab government has resorted to stricter measures to encourage people to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed at public places in the state after January 1.

India has so far reported over 358 cases of the new variant, which was first detected in South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

