MPDA provisions invoked against 2 history-sheeters; both detained for 1 year

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two history-sheeters with serious offences like extortion, attempt to murder and molestation against their names have been detained in Kalwa and Ulhasnagar in Thane district under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, a police official said on Friday.

The official identified the two as Ashish Sonu Manmurat Pandey (31) from Kalwa, who has been lodged in Yerwada Jail for one year, and Ulhasnagar's Jaggu Sardar Labhana Punjabi (38), who will spend the same time in Nashik Jail.

The MPDA Act was invoked as people were not coming to file cases against them out of fear, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

