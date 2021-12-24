Left Menu

Two held for 'raping' woman in moving car in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been arrested after an 18-year-old woman alleged that they raped her in a moving car here, police said on Friday. Krishna (22) and Hemant (22), residents of Etmadpur here, forced the woman to consume liquor and then raped her on December 19. They also filmed the act and threatened her of leaking the video if she revealed the incident, according to her complaint at the Sikandra police station here.

They have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Circle Officer (CO) Hariparvat Lakhan Singh told PTI.

According to the police, Krishna had befriended the woman on a social networking application around six months ago, and on December 19, invited for a meet.

Hemant is Krishna's friend, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

