Left Menu

Rajnath Singh asks Pakistan why it wants to destabilise and divide India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday charged Pakistan and asked why it was trying to destabilise and divide India. He also lauded security forces for foiling such designs.

ANI | Dhule (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:24 IST
Rajnath Singh asks Pakistan why it wants to destabilise and divide India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday charged Pakistan and asked why it was trying to destabilise and divide India. He also lauded security forces for foiling such designs. He inaugurated various developmental projects at a gathering in the Dondaicha area of Dhule.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh took a jibe at Pakistan by saying, "I want to ask our neighbouring country as to why they want to destabilise, divide our country? Earlier, there was no airstrike, surgical strike but we did and gave a message that we can kill terrorists in our territory and across the border also." The Union Minister also spoke about the developments in the political sphere in the country.

"Due to differences in the words and deeds of politicians, people started losing trust in politicians. Our government accepted this as a challenge and are working to end it. We do what we say," said the Union Minister. On December 12, Singh had said, "Pakistan wants to break India by promoting terrorism and the Indian security forces foiled these plans in 1971 and now work is going on to eliminate terrorism from the root."

Defence Minister had pointed out that a neighbouring country is continuously fighting a proxy war with India. "This war also tells us that the partition of India on the basis of religion was a historical mistake. Pakistan was born in the name of one religion but it could not remain one. After the defeat of 1971, our neighbouring country is continuously fighting a proxy war in India," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021