World News Roundup: Satellite images show Russia still building up forces near Ukraine; A nightlong vigil on a muddy, rainy hilltop to capture Hong Kong's change and more

Satellite images show Russia still building up forces near Ukraine

New satellite images captured by a private U.S. company show that Russia has continued to build up its forces in annexed Crimea and near Ukraine in recent weeks while pressing the United States for talks over security guarantees it is seeking. Reuters could not independently verify the latest images from U.S.-based Maxar Technologies. The Kremlin reiterated on Friday that it reserves the right to move its own forces on Russian territory as it sees fit and that Western countries were carrying out provocative military manoeuvres near its borders.

A nightlong vigil on a muddy, rainy hilltop to capture Hong Kong's change

It was close to midnight when Reuters photojournalist Tyrone Siu spotted chatter among students in an online forum that a statue seen as a symbol of Hong Kong's freedoms was being covered up by construction workers. The University of Hong Kong (HKU) said earlier this year it wanted to remove the "Pillar of Shame" statue from its campus. The artwork of dozens of torn and twisted human torsos, commemorating democracy protesters killed during China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, had stood in the campus for over two decades.

Myanmar airstrikes displace more people along Thai-Myanmar border

Myanmar's military carried out more airstrikes on a rebel-controlled area near the Thai border, the rebel group said on Friday, in the latest escalation of violence that has sent hundreds fleeing into Thailand. The Karen National Union (KNU) said the military launched at least two airstrikes and fired some artillery rounds on an area under its control near the Thai-Myanmar border late on Thursday.

Exclusive-U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries - source

The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, a senior administration official told Reuters. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight countries within the prior 14 days will again be allowed on U.S.-bound flights leaving after 12:01 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, the official added.

Chinese officials punished over COVID outbreak that led to Xian lockdown

Officials in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian are facing punishment after a COVID-19 outbreak led to the lockdown of its 13 million residents, authorities said on Friday, as the number of new cases declined. All domestic flights out of Xian and most trains originating from the city scheduled for Friday were cancelled. Officials in Xian, which is famed for its terracotta warriors buried with China's first emperor, say the outbreak has been traced to the arrival of a plane from Pakistan.

S.Korea's Moon pardons disgraced Park amid tight presidential race

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who was in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry said on Friday, amid a tight presidential race. Park, 69, became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote in 2017 to impeach her over a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates, including Samsung, in jail.

Migrants camped in Belarus warehouse still hope to get to EU

Sleeping on mattresses in a Belarusian warehouse, hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants are still clinging to the hope of a future in western Europe as the year draws to a close.

The nearly 600 migrants, from countries including Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Syria, are among thousands who flew to Belarus this year and tried to cross the forested border into Poland.

One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday, within a 95% confidence interval of 8.43% to 10.69%.

Austria's vaccine board recommends fourth COVID jab for some

Austria should offer some healthcare staff and other key workers a fourth COVID-19 jab, the National Vaccination Board said in updated guidance published late on Thursday, citing risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But it said there was not enough scientific data for it to recommend fourth shots be given more widely.

S.Africa scraps isolation for those without COVID symptoms

South Africans without symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, the government announced on Friday, saying developments around the virus justified a shift from containment measures towards mitigation. The country has led the continent in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as vaccinations, and its experience has been closely watched around the world after it was among the first countries to identify the more transmissible Omicron variant.

