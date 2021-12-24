NIA files chargesheet against 5 men in Jehanabad arms recovery case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet before a special court here against five people in the Jehanabad arms recovery case, an official said.

It was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Parshuram Singh of Danapur, Sanjay Singh of Gaya, Prem Raj of Danapur, Rakesh Kumar of Danapur and Mohammad Badruddin of Danapur have been named in the chargesheet, the NIA official said.

The case is regarding the recovery and seizure of arms, ammunitions and other incriminating materials from the accused persons, the official said.

The case was originally registered in March in Bihar's Jehanabad and the NIA re-registered the case in June, the NIA official said.

Another case registered at Danapur was found to be connected to the NIA case and was accordingly taken up for investigation, according to the official.

Parshuram Singh, an active member of the banned CPI (Maoist), was associated with the top Naxal commander Arvindji who is now deceased, the NIA official said.

He was responsible for the fabrication of improvised hand grenades and their transportation along with other arms and ammunition to Jharkhand-based Maoist commanders for furthering terrorist activities, the official said.

Parshuram Singh used his garage at Danapur for the aforesaid purpose. Mohammad Badruddin was the fabricator to the grenades and the entire module was supported by the other accused persons, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case is continuing.

