US Domestic News Roundup: Ex-Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright; U.S. travelers adjust holiday plans to constraints of Omicron wave and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ex-Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright

A Minnesota jury on Thursday found former police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop when she mistakenly fired her handgun instead of her Taser. A 12-member jury declared Potter, 49, guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of the 20-year-old Wright, whom she killed in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on April 11 with a bullet to the chest.

U.S. travelers adjust holiday plans to constraints of Omicron wave

Millions of Americans carried on warily with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season, despite a growing wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, though many were forced to scale back their ambitions. Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, went ahead with a New York City trip with his wife and three children, even though the latest torrent of coronavirus cases has dashed their hopes to catch a performance of "Hamilton" or visit some museums.

Former Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads guilty

A former Boston College student pleaded guilty on Thursday to an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from what prosecutors said was her role in encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide through unrelenting verbal, physical and psychological abuse. Inyoung You, 23, entered the plea in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors under outgoing District Attorney Rachael Rollins that could allow her to avoid serving any time in jail.

White House national security adviser asks software companies to discuss cybersecurity

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan sent a letter to major software companies and developers to discuss ways to improve digital security, the White House said on Thursday, the latest sign of the administration's growing concern over cyber-security. The United States has suffered several major cyberattacks this year, which exposed thousands of records held by companies and government agencies to hackers, including those with ties to Russia and China.

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines "one of the greatest achievements of mankind."

U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday. "The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department's visa processing capacity," it said in a statement. "As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority."

Drugmaker Endo strikes $63 million opioid settlement with Texas

Endo International Plc has agreed to pay $63 million to resolve claims by the state of Texas and local governments that the drugmaker helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Thursday. The deal announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton marked the latest in a series of settlements that Endo has struck in recent months with state and local governments to resolve similar cases.

Two Georgia poll workers sue One America News, Giuliani over debunked fraud claims

Two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy theories have sued the far-right One America News Network, its top executives, and former President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani for allegedly spreading lies about them. The defamation lawsuit was filed on Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., by Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a voter registration officer in Fulton County, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who was a temp worker for the 2020 election.

United, Delta cancel more than 200 U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines on Thursday said they had each canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers. Chicago-based United canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it has canceled about 90. Both said they were working to contact passengers so they would not be stranded at airports.

U.S. authorizes Merck pill as second at-home COVID-19 treatment

The U.S. on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Merck's drug could be used when other authorized treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)