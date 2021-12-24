Left Menu

Indian Navy's ship Sudarshini docks at Bandar Abbas port in Iran as part of Gulf deployment

The Indian Navy said its sail training ship Sudarshini docked at Bandar Abbas port in Iran as part of its deployment in the Gulf region. The ship will stay at Bandar Abbas for three days and visit the naval base there, the Navy said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 18:37 IST
The Indian Navy said its sail training ship Sudarshini docked at Bandar Abbas port in Iran as part of its deployment in the Gulf region. The ship will stay at Bandar Abbas for three days and visit the naval base there, the Navy said in a statement. During its stay, the ship will embark the Iranian Navy's sea riders to provide them with sail training experience over a day's sortie, it mentioned.

''Sudarshini is presently on its culmination phase of deployment to Gulf region as part of the Indian Navy's efforts towards familiarising friendly foreign navies on various facets of operations and training on board sail training platforms and extending 'Bridges of Friendship','' the statement noted.

On Wednesday, a delegation of the Iranian Navy's 1st Naval Region and the Indian embassy's Naval Attaché received the ship at Bandar Abbas.

Captain Hamza, Director of Training at the Iranian Navy, visited the ship with a team of his officers, it said. ''They (officers) were provided an in-depth overview of the functioning and features of the ship during harbour training of the Iranian Navy's cadets,'' the statement added. PTI DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

