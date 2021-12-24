Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to direct ED for recording PFI members' statements in Kerala

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to issue any direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for recording the statements of Popular Front of India (PFI) members in Kerala in a money laundering case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:16 IST
Delhi HC refuses to direct ED for recording PFI members' statements in Kerala
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to issue any direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for recording the statements of Popular Front of India (PFI) members in Kerala in a money laundering case. The Court said that it cannot dictate the manner of conducting a probe as it is not their job.

Justice Anu Malhotra, however, remarked that the agency can conduct the interrogation in its Kerala zonal when restrictions are imposed on travelling to the national capital due to the pandemic. Further, the Court also pointed out that there is no restriction on travelling at this moment.

PFI members have urged the Court to issue direction to the agency to interrogate them in Kerala zonal office due to COVID-19 as they are not residents of Delhi. Earlier, Delhi HC had issued notice to the ED to file a response to the PFI petition challenging a money laundering case registered against it.

Advocate Adit Pujari, appearing for PFI, claimed that several of its members have received various summons for inquiry into the matter. Advocate Pujari told the court that the investigation in the matter arises from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case. NIA is probing a matter pertaining to the training of people in Kerala for carrying out anti-national activities.

Advocate Pujari also expressed doubt on ED for not following the Supreme Court's directions in connection to the installation of CCTV cameras at places of interrogation. But Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for the ED, had said that it is following the direction of the top Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021