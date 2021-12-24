Left Menu

Three Nepalese nationals arrested in fraud case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:26 IST
Police on Friday arrested three Nepalese nationals for allegedly cheating a person to the tune of Rs 86 lakh in an investment fraud linked to Chinese crypto currency exchanges.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat in a press release said the Cyber Crime Team analyzed the Bank Accounts of the suspected fraudsters and zeroed in on a gang operating primarily from Siliguri, West Bengal.

Investigation is being carried out to apprehend some of the accused who are still at large.

Bhagwat warned netizens and general public not to get lured by such online investment offers and do not click malicious links sent to them by unknown persons and get victimized by the cyber criminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

