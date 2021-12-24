Left Menu

Plea in SC seeks uniform judicial code across India

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the High Courts across India to adopt a uniform judicial code.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:31 IST
Plea in SC seeks uniform judicial code across India
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the High Courts across India to adopt a uniform judicial code. The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said such step will contribute to access to justice for the citizenry.

"Direct all the High Courts to take appropriate steps to adopt uniform procedure for case registration, use common judicial terms, phrases and abbreviations and make the court fee uniform," the plea stated. Alternatively, direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report in consultation with the High Courts in order to make judicial terms, phrases, abbreviations, case registration and court fee uniform, it added.

The petition submitted that the terminology used by different High Courts for different types of cases are not uniform and this non-uniformity causes inconvenience not just to the general public but, in many cases, to the advocates and the authorities as well. "All the 25 High Courts across the country have different usage of the phrases when it comes to identifying different cases," said the plea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021