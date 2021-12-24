UK condemns Iran's launch of ballistic missiles in war games
Britain said on Friday it condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran in war games conducted this week.
"These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
