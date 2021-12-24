Maha: 9-month-old child dies in hospital, kin beat up doctor

A doctor in Dombivali in Thane district was beaten up allegedly by the kin of a 9-month-old child who died during treatment, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday some time after the child was brought there for treatment and died, a Manpada police station official said.

''The kin got angry and beat up a doctor. A case has been registered against four people under IPC and Maharashtra Medical Services Rules. No arrest has been made as yet,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)