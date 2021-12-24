Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:54 IST
Two militant associates arrested in J-K’s Budgam
Security forces on Friday arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered ammunition from their possession, police said.

The duo has been identified as Imran Majeed Magray and Aqib Amin, both residents of Magray Mohalla Mochwa.

''Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Chadoora area of Budgam have been arrested,'' a police spokesman said.

Incriminating material of LeT, two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines and 30 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession, he said.

During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the two had been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics support to terrorists, including providing shelter and transportation of arms and ammunition in various areas of the district, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered at the Chadoora Police Station and further investigation is going on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

