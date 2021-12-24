Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:29 IST
MP: 13 units sealed for polluting Kanh river near Indore
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Thirteen industrial units polluting the Kanh river have been sealed in the last three days by the Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Indore Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pawan Jain said 13 industrial units in the last three days have been sealed which were pumping industrial effluents into Kanh without proper treatment, and these would be permitted to restart production only after effluent treatment plants are put in place.

A committee headed by Jain will submit a report on Kanh river pollution in 10 days. Incidentally, spiritual leaders had recently expressed displeasure over the Kahn river, which meets the Kshipra river of the ancient holy city of Ujjain near Indore, was polluting the water of the latter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

