Five arrested for making extortion calls to minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:45 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested five people in connection with extortion calls made to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that a complaint was received from a staff member of Mishra that he had received phone calls demanding money, following which an FIR was lodged in New Delhi district and investigation initiated.

Five persons -- four from Noida and one from Seeraspur in Delhi -- have been arrested for making the extortion calls, the officer said.

It is learnt that the accused were trying to extort money from the minister claiming that they have some ''incriminating'' video clips, but the police said the matter is being verified.

The minister has been in the news recently after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed.

