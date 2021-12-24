Left Menu

Woman, son arrested for kidnapping infant from Delhi park

Meanwhile, the accused woman took her youngest one-year-old child from her daughter and escaped, a senior police officer said.During investigation, police got information that the kidnapper was hiding in Valmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar area.

A 40-year-old woman and her son were arrested for allegedly kidnapping an infant from central Delhi's Shahid Bhagat Singh Park, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Momina and her son Furkan (25), residents of Valmiki Basti, Firozshah Kotla, they said.

On Thursday at 4.10 pm, a PCR call was received regarding kidnapping of an infant from Shahid Bhagat Singh Park.

During enquiry, the complainant said that in the evening, she brought her six children to Shahid Bhagat Singh Park. Meanwhile, one woman started talking to her and mingled with her family, police said.

After sometime, the complainant went nearby to bring biryani for her children leaving them in the park. Meanwhile, the accused woman took her youngest one-year-old child from her daughter and escaped, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police got information that the kidnapper was hiding in Valmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar area. Police conducted a raid and nabbed the kidnapper woman while she was trying to flee from her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The kidnapped child was recovered from her possession. Her son Furkan was also found involved in the crime. He helped his mother to carry the kidnapped child in a taxi and also to hide the child from police, the DCP said.

Furkan drives a taxi, police added.

