Left Menu

Madras HC orders status quo on setting up college on temple land

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:32 IST
Madras HC orders status quo on setting up college on temple land
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department to maintain status quo in respect of establishing a college on the land belonging to Athanur Amman Temple in Tiruchengode taluk in Namakkal district.

Justice R Suresh Kumar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Tamilarasi Deivasigamani, recently and posted the matter for further hearing on January 4.

The petition opposed construction of the college on the temple land.

The judge noted that a division bench of this Court, in a recent order, having considered these kind of proposals by the State government/HR&CE department to establish Arts and Science Colleges in the needy places, had made it clear that even for establishment of colleges through the HR&CE department, the temple land shall not be exploited. It had held that the colleges already established by the department were subject to the decision to be taken by the bench. When that is so, as of now the present proposal made by the HR&CE department to establish a college in the land belonging to the Amman temple, whether is justifiable or not, should be gone into only after getting response from the department as well as the temple.

''In that view of the matter and based on the prima facie case, this Court feels that, while granting time to the respondents to file their written response/counter affidavit, there shall be an order of status quo as of today in respect of the temple land of 14.59 acres in Chittlandur village, until further orders,'' the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021