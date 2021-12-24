Left Menu

Russia says Molotov cocktail thrown at consulate in Ukraine, protests to Ukraine authorities

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:36 IST
The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday that someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the Russian consulate in Ukraine's Lviv and that it had formally protested over the attack, which it called "an act of terrorism".

Russia's foreign ministry summoned a Ukrainian official and demanded apologies from Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian police in Lviv said they had launched an investigation over the incident, which they referred to as "hooliganism".

