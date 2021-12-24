Left Menu

Woman undertrial prisoner found hanging inside jail in UP's Mau

PTI | Mau(Up) | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old women inmate lodged in the district jail here was allegedly found hanging in the bathroom under mysterious circumstances on Friday, officials said.

According to jail sources, Meera, an undertrial in a dowry murder case, had gone to the toilet on Thursday night, but did not return for a long time.

When the security personnel went to check on her, they found her hanging dead early on Friday morning.

Meera was lodged in the jail since June 6.

Police said she had dinner and went to her barrack to sleep on Thursday night. Early on Friday morning, her body was spotted inside the bathroom, and it was hanging by a saree.

Circle Officer Dhananjay Mishra said the body has been sent for a post-mortem, and added that the incident will be probed.

