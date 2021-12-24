Left Menu

Only 25 pc of over 25,400 cyber crime cases solved in 7 years: Maha home minister

A total of 43 cyber police stations have been set up across the state, including five in Mumbai. As many as 3,253 police officials have been trained to tackle cyber crime cases, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:58 IST
Only 25 per cent of the 25,469 cyber crime cases registered in the last seven years in Maharashtra have been solved by police, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said in the Legislative Council on Friday.

Responding to a written question submitted by Congress member Sudhir Tambe, the minister said only 6,306 cases have been solved, but added that the state government had undertaken various measures to increase awareness of the police towards such cases. "A total of 43 cyber police stations have been set up across the state, including five in Mumbai. As many as 3,253 police officials have been trained to tackle cyber crime cases," he said.

