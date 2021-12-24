Left Menu

The state government has not reacted to the developments.The President was in the state capital on Thursday for unveiling the statue of P N Panicker, considered the father of library movement in Kerala.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:02 IST
Security breach alleged during President's Thiruvananthapuram visit
The Central agencies are probing the alleged security breach that happened during President Ram Nath Kovind's visit here, official sources said on Friday. The security breach occurred when Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's car allegedly tried to become part of the President's convoy which was heading towards the venue of the President's programme in the city on Thursday, they said.

The Mayor's office, however, denied the allegations, saying they were not aware of such an incident. They said they came to know about the incident through the media reports.

The state government has not reacted to the developments.

The President was in the state capital on Thursday for unveiling the statue of P N Panicker, considered the father of library movement in Kerala. Sources said the central agencies are also probing the allegations that water connection was not provided to the rest room arranged for the President at the venue.

Terming it as a serious issue, BJP state president K Surendran today urged the government to take action against the Mayor and the officials for their alleged lapses during the President's visit.

Concluding his four-day Kerala visit, the President left for New Delhi this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

