Man beaten up by family of woman he eloped with

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:11 IST
A man, who had eloped with a woman, was allegedly beaten up by her family in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, police said on Friday.

The family of the victim also alleged that his private parts were cut, they said.

According to police, a call was received on Thursday at the Rajouri Garden Police Station from Safdarjung Hospital that one Raman (22), a resident of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar, was brought to the hospital in an injured condition.

During enquiry, it came to notice that Raman and one woman had eloped, and the woman's family was against the relationship, a senior police officer said.

The duo allegedly married outside Delhi and returned to the city on Wednesday, police said.

The family of the woman forcefully took the couple to Sagarpur and assaulted Raman, they said.

A case under sections of attempt to murder and abduction has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

Police added that the family members of the woman were involved in many criminal cases previously. Two women from the family have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

The officer said an assistant sub-inspector and head constable have also been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Raman’s family alleged that he was handed over to the woman’s kin by police.

However, police refuted the allegations.

