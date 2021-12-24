Left Menu

Nepal PM Deuba to visit India next month

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit India next month to take part in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and is also expected to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, according to a media report on Friday.

The prime minister is leaving for India on January 10 to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, The Kathmandu Post reported, quoting diplomatic sources in Kathmandu and New Delhi.

A detailed itinerary of the trip was not immediately available but sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Deuba and Modi is very much likely, the report said.

The biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled for January 10-12.

