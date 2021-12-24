House raided in Malegaon, 30 swords seized, 3 arrested
Thirty swords worth Rs 20,000 were seized in a raid in Malegaon in Nashik on Friday, police said.
The raid was held in a house in Navapura area, leading to the arrest of three people, a Malegaon city police station official said.
