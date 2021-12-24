Left Menu

House raided in Malegaon, 30 swords seized, 3 arrested

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:38 IST
House raided in Malegaon, 30 swords seized, 3 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty swords worth Rs 20,000 were seized in a raid in Malegaon in Nashik on Friday, police said.

The raid was held in a house in Navapura area, leading to the arrest of three people, a Malegaon city police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

