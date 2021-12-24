Mohali Court dismisses SAD leader Majithia's anticipatory bail plea

A Mohali court on Friday dismissed Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia's anticipatory bail plea. Majithia, who previously served as a minister in the Punjab government, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the state government is committed to taking "legal action against drug traffickers and delivering justice to Punjabis". Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now floated his own political party, had said that a wrong case has been filed against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia. (ANI)

