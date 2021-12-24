Punjab: Police officers told to take stern action against those disturbing peace

Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Friday directed senior police officials to take effective and stern action against those found disturbing peace and communal harmony in the poll-bound state.

DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya directed all commissioners of police/SSPs to launch preventive, precautionary and operational security measures to ensure peace and communal harmony in the state.

The DGP held a virtual meeting with the officers to review the crime situation. The meeting took place in the wake of a bomb blast in the Ludhiana district courts complex.

The bomb blast killed one person and injured six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. The DGP directed the police officers to keep vigil at all sensitive places and deploy maximum police force at checkpoints besides ensuring patrolling at crowded places, including markets, bus stands and railway stations.

He directed police officers to activate control rooms and mobile patrolling. The DGP said no unauthorised security be given to any individual without the proper order from him or the ADGP, Security. In case it has already been given, it should be withdrawn within a day, he said.

Chattopadhyaya asked them to continue the crackdown against drug smugglers/suppliers.

He exhorted police officers to work together to identify people involved in drug smuggling and said efforts should be made to work in tandem with the Special Task Force (STF) to curb the sale of narcotics.

