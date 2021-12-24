MiG-21 fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes near Jaisalmer

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, sources said. Till last reports came in, a search was on for the pilot, sources added.

Minutes after this, the IAF in a tweet, confirmed the crash of its aircraft. "This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," IAF tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

