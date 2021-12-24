Left Menu

Maha: BJP MLA says restrictions imposed for Navratri, Ganesh festival but not for Friday namaz

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:19 IST
Maha: BJP MLA says restrictions imposed for Navratri, Ganesh festival but not for Friday namaz
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday claimed in the Maharashtra Assembly that COVID-19-related restrictions were imposed during Navratri and Ganesh festival in the state, but the Friday namaz was spared.

He was speaking during a debate on the supplementary demands of the state Home department.

Navratri and Ganesh festivals come once a year but the namaz takes place every Friday for which there were no restrictions, claimed Lodha, who is Mumbai BJP chief.

He also wondered why those demanding ban on the orthodox Hindu outfit Sanatan Sanstha kept mum about the Raza Academy, a Muslim organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resign...

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021