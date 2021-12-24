Maha: BJP MLA says restrictions imposed for Navratri, Ganesh festival but not for Friday namaz

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday claimed in the Maharashtra Assembly that COVID-19-related restrictions were imposed during Navratri and Ganesh festival in the state, but the Friday namaz was spared.

He was speaking during a debate on the supplementary demands of the state Home department.

Navratri and Ganesh festivals come once a year but the namaz takes place every Friday for which there were no restrictions, claimed Lodha, who is Mumbai BJP chief.

He also wondered why those demanding ban on the orthodox Hindu outfit Sanatan Sanstha kept mum about the Raza Academy, a Muslim organization.

