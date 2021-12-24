Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur/Newdelhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:19 IST
'AT IAF's MiG-21 plane crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, pilot killed
A MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Friday night during a training sortie and the pilot was killed.

The pilot killed in action was Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.

The SP said local police reached the spot and he is on the way to the crash site.

The IAF said on Twitter, “This evening, around 8.30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie.” It added that an inquiry “is being ordered”.

“With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart,” it stated.

Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

