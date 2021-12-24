Left Menu

Police: 2 killed in restaurant shooting in Kentucky

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 21-year-old Karson Reitz was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting at the Roosters restaurant location on Preston Highway.

Statements from the scene indicate the restaurant was well-attended when the shooting unfolded, police department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 21-year-old Karson Reitz was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting at the Roosters restaurant location on Preston Highway. Statements from the scene indicate the restaurant was well-attended when the shooting unfolded, police department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

According to Smiley, an arrest affidavit says that security footage inside the restaurant shows Reitz shooting the two people, and that he admitted to the shooting in a statement to a detective.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the two killed in the shooting as 48-year-old Michael Miller from Louisville, who died at the scene, and 51-year-old Bradley Cross from Shepherdsville, who died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not yet said what they believe the motive was.

The restaurant posted on Facebook that it would remain closed Friday and reopen Sunday.

