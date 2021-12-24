Suvendu Adhikari meets WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and raised issues regarding the appointment of Human Rights Commission Chairman and Lokayukta. In a tweet today, Dhankar's office said, "Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called on WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and raised issues regarding the appointment of Human Rights Commission Chairman and Lokayukta @MamataOfficial. Governor assured to look into the same."

"Governor indicated that the bill regarding Howrah Municipality @MamataOfficialwas still under his consideration," read another tweet by Dhankar's office. Earlier on December 11, the BJP leader said that the West Bengal government has not yet responded to queries regarding the bill to make divisions in the Howrah Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to reporters that day, Dhankar had said, "West Bengal Vidhan Sabha has decided to make divisions in the Howrah Municipal Corporation. I have to take the final decision on the bill, but I enquired the West Bengal government on November 24 about the bill and there is no reply till date, I don't appreciate this." Meanwhile, Howrah Civic polls are expected to be held in May 2022. (ANI)

