Maha: 28 out of 35 seismographs near dams are useless, govt admits

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said that 28 out of 35 seismographs installed near major dams in the state are non-operational.Seismographs are used to detect and record earthquakes.The minister was responding to a written question asked by Vilas Potnis in the Legislative Council.These analog seismographs are either old or their spare parts are not available. The government is planning to install digital seismographs, the minister said, without giving any timeline.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:33 IST
Maha: 28 out of 35 seismographs near dams are useless, govt admits
Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said that 28 out of 35 seismographs installed near major dams in the state are non-operational.

Seismographs are used to detect and record earthquakes.

The minister was responding to a written question asked by Vilas Potnis in the Legislative Council.

"These analog seismographs are either old or their spare parts are not available. So 28 out of 35 seismographs installed near major dams are not in use,'' Patil said.

"A committee had reviewed seismographs near all major dams in the state. The government is planning to install digital seismographs,'' the minister said, without giving any timeline. PTI ND KRK KRK KRK

