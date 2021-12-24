Left Menu

Raj police quiz 25 border residents on suspicion of their links with Pak’s ISI

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:57 IST
Raj police quiz 25 border residents on suspicion of their links with Pak’s ISI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan police has quizzed 25 Sriganganagar district residents in the last two days, suspecting them of having come in contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and its operatives, a senior official said on Friday.

Director-General Umesh Mishra of Rajasthan Police’s Intelligence Unit said the residents of the district bordering Pakistan were called at interrogation centres in Suratgarh and Ganganagar for detailed inquiry.

The police have seized their mobile phones and sent them for a detailed forensic test, said Mishra, adding the suspects, however, have been let off for time being.

The action against them will be taken only after some solid evidence of their collusion with Pakistan’s Intelligence Operatives surfaces during the forensic tests of their phones.

The police took action during an exercise by its Intelligence Unit to make border residents aware of the malady of Pakistan’s ISI design of espionage bids through residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021