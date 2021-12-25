Left Menu

Police booth set ablaze by mob at Bengal-Assam border

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:18 IST
A police booth was set on fire by an angry mob at the West Bengal-Assam border on Friday night, following an accident, officials said.

The incident happened at Bhanga Pakri on the border of the Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts of West Bengal, along the state's boundary with Assam, they said.

The West Bengal police booth at the border of the two states was used for naka checking, they said.

An accident happened in front of the booth, following which an angry mob vandalised it and then set it on fire, officials said.

A local youth was involved in the accident but there was no official confirmation about the casualties.

Locals also blocked the national highway connecting the two states in protest, leading to a traffic snarl at the important stretch late in the night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

