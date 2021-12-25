Left Menu

Labourer dead, 3 others injured as wall collapses in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:20 IST
A 50-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured as a wall of an under-construction house caved in on Friday in Maholi village here, police said.

''Four injured labourers, including a woman, were rushed to hospital. However, one labourer died in hospital without responding to treatment,'' Inspector Anuj Kumar said.

The deceased was identified as Harpal and his body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The wall of the house of one Sharad Kumar suddenly collapsed when the construction was in progress, the inspector said.

All the four persons were taken out of the debris immediately and taken to hospital, police said.

The condition of all the three injured was said to be stable, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

