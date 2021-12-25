Left Menu

3 of family killed in road accident in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:37 IST
3 of family killed in road accident in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed on Friday after their two-wheeler collided head on with a bus at Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said.

A man, who was travelling on another two-wheeler, was also injured in the incident, they added.

According to a police officer, the deceased, residents of Kolkata's Ekbalpur, were on their way to a wedding reception at Budge Budge when the collision took place near a flyover, killing all three on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Firoz, his wife Nagma Khatun and their minor son, Fardeen Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021