30 IPS officers transferred in Telangana; CV Anand new Hyderabad police Commissioner

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI): In major reshuffle of IPS officers, the Telangana government has appointed CV Anand as the city police commissioner while transferring the incumbent Anajani Kumar to the Anti- Corruption Bureau as Director General.

According to a Government Order issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday night, as many as 30 IPS officers including Superintendents of Police of some districts were reshuffled.

CV Anand was waiting for posting after his stint at the centre. The 1991 batch IPS officer earlier worked as commissioner of Cyberabad police.

Shika Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad (Crimes), has been transferred and posted as Director of ACB.

